StockNews.com Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

