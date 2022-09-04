StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

