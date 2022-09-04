StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.86.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
