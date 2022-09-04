StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

