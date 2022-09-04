StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceSource International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 124,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

