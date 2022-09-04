StockNews.com Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.72.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $16,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.