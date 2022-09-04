StockNews.com Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,362. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

