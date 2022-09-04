StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Movado Group has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $720.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Movado Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

