StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Movado Group Stock Performance
Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Movado Group has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $720.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.
Movado Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.
Further Reading
