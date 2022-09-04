StockNews.com Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.