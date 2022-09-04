StormX 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.96 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, StormX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and $4.96 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

