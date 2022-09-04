Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $203.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

