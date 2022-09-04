Swerve (SWRV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $903,931.00

Swerve (SWRV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $903,931.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,799.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022223 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,661,069 coins and its circulating supply is 17,441,142 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

