Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Down 4.5 %
EVOL stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.
Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic accounts for about 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kokino LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
