Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.7 %

Teleflex stock opened at $222.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $220.62 and a 12 month high of $405.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teleflex by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

