TenUp Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $1.64 million and $92,406.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00159254 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008867 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
