The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 739,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,967. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

