The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $959,196.61 and $254,621.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,670,385 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

