The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of €6.57 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.