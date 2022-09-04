The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPG opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.