The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is LSV Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,781,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,635 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 1.5% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $790,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.