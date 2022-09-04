The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

