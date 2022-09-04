Tixl (TXL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $78,883.00

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

