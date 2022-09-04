Tokes Trading Down 0% This Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00123293 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

