Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

