Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires C$886,048.35 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$886,048.35.

On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40.

On Thursday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 120,934 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.24 per share, with a total value of C$995,891.49.

TOT stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$299.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.23 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

