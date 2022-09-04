Transcodium Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $30,296.32 and $61.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031611 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040861 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

