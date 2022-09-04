TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America makes up 2.4% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.72% of TravelCenters of America worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a market cap of $805.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

