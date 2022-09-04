trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 50.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 564,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 91.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Price Performance

About trivago

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56. trivago has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

