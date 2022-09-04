TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 3% This Week

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. TrueChain has a market cap of $1.32 million and $91,527.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00160557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132533 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

