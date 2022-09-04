TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. TTEC comprises about 9.7% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.55% of TTEC worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

