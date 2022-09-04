Tyler Stone Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,430,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.