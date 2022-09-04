Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $418,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,155,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.19 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average is $192.59.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.