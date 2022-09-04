Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $307.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.19. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $284.31 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

