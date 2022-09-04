Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 13,082 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.23 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

