Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 1,428 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $71.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.