Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 322 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

MU stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.