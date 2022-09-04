Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $434,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

