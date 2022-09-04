U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 28,687 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.83 and a one year high of $107.10.
