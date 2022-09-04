U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

