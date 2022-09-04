U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

