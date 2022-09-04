U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

MAIN stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

