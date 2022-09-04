U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.