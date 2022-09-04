U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 309.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.