U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after acquiring an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.