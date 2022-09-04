U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after purchasing an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

