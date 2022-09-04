U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

FCX opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.