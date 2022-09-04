U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,449 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 297.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

NYSE DE opened at $362.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

