U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,186 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,186 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

