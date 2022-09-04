U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 35.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.2% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 161,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 379.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.7 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

