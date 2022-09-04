U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,718 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

TXN opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

