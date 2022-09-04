U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

